1 dies in apartment fire near 86th, Township Line Road

Fire crews were called shortly after 9:55 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, to an apartment fire in the 2600 block of Plaza Drive in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a Thursday night fire in an apartment on the city’s northwest side, Pike Township Fire Department says.

Fire crews were called shortly after 9:55 p.m. Thursday to an apartment fire in the 2600 block of Plaza Drive. That’s in the Carlton Apartments southwest of West 86th Street and Township Line Road.

No one other than the civilian was injured in the fire, said Steve Mitchell, deputy chief of operations with Pike Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Mitchell told News 8 no additional information was immediately available.