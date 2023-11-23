1 person dead after plane crash in Shelby County

Scene of the incident in a rural cornfield near Fairland, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Daniel Quijano)

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a plane crash in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Indiana State Police, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and first responders responded to reports of a plane crash near Fairland, Indiana, about a mile north of I-74.

When officials arrived, they located a plane wreckage in the middle of a rural cornfield. First responders searched the wreckage, but didn’t locate any survivors of the crash.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the plane was a small single-engine aircraft. Investigators said they are working to identify where the plane traveled from and who was inside the aircraft.