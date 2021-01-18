Local

10-year-old girl killed in Bartholomew County crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A child is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, just after 4:30 p.m. authorities responded to the area of East 25th Street, west of County Road 650 East for a single-vehicle crash.

The office says 10-year-old Kayydence Mings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Katelyn Mings, the child’s mother, was driving the westbound 2015 Nissan Pathfinder. Kayydence Mings was in the backseat at the time of crash.

The details surround the deadly crash are unknown at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

