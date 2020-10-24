1,000 pumpkins take over Victory Field for annual fall festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Halloween tradition returns to Victory Field for a day of pumpkin picking, candy and other socially distant fall activities.

Now in its second year, Rowdie’s Pumpkin Patch will run on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with 1,000 pumpkins spread across the outfield.

“It’s been a quiet year for us. Rowdie has been working all summer with no Indians games so he’s focused on this. It’s a way for the community to still be able to take in Victory Field,” said Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians.

Children age 14 and under can enter the field from Section 118/119 to select their pumpkin, but Reiter is asking guests to not touch all of the pumpkins.

That’s just one of several COVID-19 precautions including staggered times for entrance, a socially distant photo opportunity with Rowdie, and pre-packaged candy.

There will also be an online costume contest for a chance to win various prizes. Families on the field or at home can enter using the hashtag #AtTheVic on Twitter or Instagram.

Tickets are $5 per person which includes one pumpkin for each child under 14 and all ticket proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

