108-year-old Indiana woman who received hundreds of cards for birthday dies

Inez Clevenger, the Union City woman who celebrated her 108th birthday on Oct. 28, 2023, has died. (Provided Photo/Union City Heritage Assisted Living)

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana woman who celebrated her 108th birthday by receiving hundreds of cards from all over the world has died.

Inez Clevenger’s family told News 8 she passed sometime Saturday. They said, “She kept going for her birthday, but after that, her body was just too tired to continue. She was a great lady.”

Clevenger gained a small bit of fame when, in late October, the Heritage Assisted Living facility in Union City asked for the public’s help in celebrating her 108th birthday by sending cards.

By Clevenger’s birthday on Oct. 28, the facility said she had received around 650 birthday cards, and thanked everyone who contributed to her special day.

Clevenger’s last birthday was celebrated happily and in the loving company of her grandsons, family, friends, a dog, and with well wishes from across the world.