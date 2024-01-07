2 house fires in 2 days displace 2 families in Indianapolis

A family of four was displaced after their home in the 3000 block of South Keystone Avenue caught on fire. This is the first of two house fires that would displace families in Indianapolis on Jan. 6 and 7, 2024. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two separate house fires in two days have displaced two families in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

The department shared information on the fires on social media.

The first took place around 4:24 p.m. Saturday. IFD crews were called to a home in the 6000 block of South Keystone Avenue on a report of a residence fire.

Firefighters arrived and were able to control the blaze in around 25 minutes, IFD says. Two adults and two kids living in the home evacuated safely after fire alarms alerted them of the fire.

IFD says one firefighter was slightly injured during the fire. They were taken to IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The second fire happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 700 block of King Avenue on a report of a fire. That home is on the west side in the Haughville neighborhood.

When investigators arrived, they found that a fire had broken out in the back of the house.

Three adults and two dogs were able to escape the home, but IFD says several of the residents’ cats are unaccounted for.

Crews successfully put out the blaze in around 20 minutes.

Investigators are trying to figure out the exact causes of both of the fires.