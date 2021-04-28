Local

2,000 expected to commemorate FedEx shooting victims at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mass shooting at the FedEx site has shaken the lives of many and to help commemorate the lives lost, members of the community will be hosting a special event on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Organizers from the Sikh community are busy preparing for the weekend event. They say more than 2,000 people are expected to attend the commemoration.

Organizers say Gov. Eric Holcomb will speak at the stadium. Special presentations honoring the eight victims killed in the FedEx shooting will also be featured at the event.

Families of the victims will have the front-row seats. Members of the Sikh community say this event is a chance for all communities to come together in memory of the lives lost.

“We want to show all the victim families that we are supporting you, we are behind you, you are not alone and everybody get heard at this event and we want to support for all others, all the victims,” said Balwinder Singh.

The director of Lucas Oil Stadium Eric Neuburger issued a statement saying, “Lucas Oil Stadium is always glad to give back to the community when we can and we are honored to be the site of this somber memorial to the lives lost in the FedEx tragedy.”

The tribute will happen on the general field of the stadium from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Guests will enter through the south gate. People are expected to wear masks and socially-distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.