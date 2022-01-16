Local

24 flights canceled at IND airport Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 24 flights have been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations come as a winter storm moves across the eastern part of the country. Most of the flights were arriving from or destined for the East Coast.

Another 38 Indianapolis flights were delayed as of 5:30 p.m.

More than 2,900 U.S. flights, into or out of the United States, were canceled on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.