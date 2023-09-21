4 children among 9 injured in Lawrence crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine people, including four children, were injured and taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Thursday morning in Lawrence.

Gary Woodruff, deputy chief of the Lawrence Police Department, confirmed to News 8 that just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a serious crash in the 10700 block of Pendleton Pike involving a maroon minivan and a silver passenger car.

The sight of the crash was just off the intersection of East 59th Street and Sunnyside Road.

Officers arrived and located 9 people with injuries. Four of the injured were children between the ages 3 and 9. All children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children for evaluation. Their conditions is unknown.

Police say one passenger who was in the silver passenger car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Woodruff says that the silver passenger car was driving eastbound on Pendelton Pike when the driver made an illegal U-turn, colliding with the maroon minivan.

Woodruff confirmed that a Lawrence police officer was cut by glass while assisting a victim. He was taken to the hosptial to be treated for minor injuries to his arm.

Police say investigation into the crash is still ongoing.