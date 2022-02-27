Local

4 customers hurt when SUV crashes into Greenwood ice-cream shop

Greenwood, Indiana, police respond after a sport utility vehicle crashed into Cold Stone Creamery ice-cream shop on the night of Feb. 26, 2022. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Four customers in an ice-cream shop were hurt Saturday night when a sport utility vehicle crashed into the building, police say.

Two of the customers in critical condition were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The driver, a male, was not hurt.

The crash happened just after 7:35 p.m. Saturday at Cold Stone Creamery in the Greendale Centre commercial area, 789 U.S. 31 North. The shop is southeast of the U.S. 31 intersection with Fry Road, just south of Greenwood Park Mall.

Police believe the accelerator on the SUV may have been stuck or been mistaken for the brake.

Drugs nor alcohol were believed to be contributing factors in the crash.