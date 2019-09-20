5 injured in 3-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A three-vehicle crash sent five people to the hospital, three of them in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The crash happened before 9:30 Thursday evening on Michigan Road just north of 38th Street.

IFD said one man was thrown from his vehicle and critically injured.

Two women were stuck inside their car and were also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IFD said the other two victims – a man and a woman – were in the third vehicle and were stable at the hospital.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the crash.