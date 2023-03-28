5-year-old fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old accessed a gun and killed his 16-month-old brother Tuesday in a Lafayette apartment, police say.

The shooting killed Isiah Johnson, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the boy’s cause and manner of death.

Police were called to a shooting just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Westchester Lane. That’s at the Romney Meadows Apartment Homes east of the intersection of U.S. 231/U.S. 52 and State Road 25 on the city’s southwest side.

Lt. Justin M. Hartman says a news release that officers arrived to find the 16-month-old dead in the apartment.

“There was one adult and two children inside the apartment,” Gard told The Associated Press. All three have been interviewed by investigators.

No arrests have been made, Gard said.

Anyone with information was contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-783-7463.

