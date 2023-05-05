Fashion Friday with B. Erin Designs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today marks the first 500 Fashion Friday of the month of May.

500 Fashion Fridays is a way to unite race fans, fashionistas, and everyone who wants to show off their Month of May style.

Workers in downtown Indianapolis are encouraged to wear their best racing-inspired outfits each Friday in May as a celebration of the Indianapolis 500 and of Indiana’s rich racing history.

One local retailer that’s getting in on the fun is B. Erin Designs in Speedway, owned by Brooke Minnix.

“We have tons of checkered options. We have tons of IMS-licensed (apparel) by Justin Patton. He does his artwork and he puts it on all kinds of different products,” Minnix said.

Minnix says B. Erin Designs has more than apparel.

“We have the cooler for race day or all the days that you go to the track. We have, if you’re hosting parties, we have napkins, paper products, all the tumblers — we have fun sayings on them — candles, ornaments, chocolates. I mean, anything that you could want.”

