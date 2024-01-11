500 Festival seeking volunteers to help fuel the Month of May
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a way to be a part of the events leading up to the Indianapolis 500? Sign up now for the 500 Festival Volunteer Program!
Beloved Month of May events like the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and AES 500 Festival Parade wouldn’t be possible without the help of more than 3,000 volunteers across 100 roles each year.
Volunteer opportunities from February – May are open and include:
- Distributing snacks and beverages at the finish line of the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
- Greeting and helping spectators find their seats as an usher for the AES 500 Festival Parade
- Hosting 4th-grade class study trips at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program
- Staffing games and activities at the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run
“We appreciate each and every one of our volunteers and the dedication they bring throughout the Month of May. It is a unique and rewarding experience that our volunteers return for year after year,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a release.
Every 500 Festival volunteer will receive:
- A free commemorative volunteer t-shirt and collector’s pin
- Special access to 500 Festival programs and events
- Invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day on May 18 at IMS
- Two tickets to Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on May 18
Volunteers must be registered for at least one shift by 5 p.m. on April 10 to receive an invitation to Volunteer Appreciation Day and must RSVP to the event to receive tickets to qualifications.
Click here to learn more and become a volunteer.