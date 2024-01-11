500 Festival seeking volunteers to help fuel the Month of May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a way to be a part of the events leading up to the Indianapolis 500? Sign up now for the 500 Festival Volunteer Program!

Beloved Month of May events like the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and AES 500 Festival Parade wouldn’t be possible without the help of more than 3,000 volunteers across 100 roles each year.

Volunteer opportunities from February – May are open and include:

Distributing snacks and beverages at the finish line of the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Greeting and helping spectators find their seats as an usher for the AES 500 Festival Parade

Hosting 4th-grade class study trips at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program

Staffing games and activities at the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day & Rookie Run

“We appreciate each and every one of our volunteers and the dedication they bring throughout the Month of May. It is a unique and rewarding experience that our volunteers return for year after year,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a release.

Every 500 Festival volunteer will receive:

A free commemorative volunteer t-shirt and collector’s pin

Special access to 500 Festival programs and events

Invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day on May 18 at IMS

Two tickets to Indianapolis 500 Qualifications on May 18

Volunteers must be registered for at least one shift by 5 p.m. on April 10 to receive an invitation to Volunteer Appreciation Day and must RSVP to the event to receive tickets to qualifications.

Click here to learn more and become a volunteer.