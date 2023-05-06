Ready, set, go! 20,000 participants expected for 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Participants in the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon run down the main straightaway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 20,000 participants are expected at the 47th OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on May 6, 2023. (Provided Photo/500 Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Runners, take your marks! It’s time for the 47th annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and 500 Festival 5K.

More than 20,000 participants from five continents, 15 continents, and all 50 states will take over the streets of downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for “The Greatest Spectacle in Running.”

Saturday’s participants will conquer either 13.1 or 3.1 miles and earn a finisher medal and participant shirt.

The start line is on the north side of the JW Marriott Hotel on Washington Street near the intersection with West Street.

500 Festival Princess, Grace Gliva, will perform “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the start of the 500 Festival 5K. Jazz saxophonist Rob Dixon will perform the national anthem before the start of the mini-marathon, with a special A-10 “Warthog” flyover by members of the Indiana National Guard to follow.

The course includes a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where many participants will kneel down to drop a quick kiss on the famed Yard of Bricks. P

Participants will cross the finish line at Blackford and New York Streets in downtown Indy.

Click here to view or download a course map.

Downtown Street Closures

A number of streets in downtown Indianapolis will be closed before, during, and after the Mini-Marathon.

(Provided Photo/500 Festival Mini Marathon)

Schedule of Events

7:00 a.m. – 5K Start

7:30 a.m. – Athletes with Disabilities Start

7:33 a.m. – Mini-Marathon Wave 1 Start

7:40 a.m. – Mini-Marathon Wave 2 Start

7:50 a.m. – Mini-Marathon Wave 3 Start

8:00 a.m. – Mini-Marathon Wave 4 Start

Post Race Party

Not running on Saturday? No sweat! Get in on the fun by lining the race course to cheer on the participants, then stop by the 500 Festival Post Race Party in Military Park!

The free event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Post Race Party will include free entertainment, Mini-Marathon merchandise stands, food and beer vendors, and more!