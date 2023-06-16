8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy June 16-18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From an abundance of Juneteenth events to rooftop yoga with hard cider, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Need last-minute Friday plans? From 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, experience the vibrant celebration of Black culinary traditions and their profound impact on American culture at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Join for a free event highlighting the inspiring story of White House Chef Dolly Johnson, hired by President Benjamin Harrison. Sample mouthwatering delights from various food partners, support local Black-owned businesses, and immerse yourself in the reenactment of Dolly Johnson’s journey, presented in collaboration with Freetown Village. Discover the rich diversity of Indianapolis’ culinary scene while promoting Black entrepreneurship and commemorating the significance of Juneteenth. To watch Multicultural Reporter Camila Fernandez’s interview with event organizers, click here.

Join the Indianapolis Art Center for their upcoming Opening Reception featuring three exciting brand-new exhibitions! Witness the impressive artworks created by students in Dan Cooper’s Acrylic Painting – All Levels course, as showcased in the captivating ‘Acrylic Adventures’ exhibition. These talented students have honed their skills in color mixing, confident brushwork, and the development of their unique artistic styles, resulting in vibrant and expressive paintings. Mark your calendar for the Opening Reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, and come witness the students’ incredible work firsthand. Best of all, this event is free and open to the public. RSVP on this page to let us know if we can count on your attendance!

Mark your calendars for the sixth annual Indy Juneteenth Celebration at Military Park on Saturday. This official Juneteenth event for the State of Indiana includes a downtown parade, a large festival, 200+ vendors from across Indiana, live performances by dance academies and theaters, six local bands, 20+ food trucks, and a health and wellness village offering yoga, sound bath demonstrations, and group exercises.

Don’t miss Legacy Fest Weekend, a free two-day party at the Madam Walker Legacy Center from noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy live music on the Art & Soul Stage, delicious food trucks, captivating visual arts, dedicated zones for both kids and grown folks, a selfie station, and engaging “Walk and Talk” cultural tours with Sampson Levingston. On Sunday, June 18th, celebrate freedom and community with a delightful brunch buffet featuring mimosas and live music in the Grand Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make Father’s Day special by participating in the #Daddy-Doo-Day contest, where daddy-daughter duos can bond, showcase their hairstyling skills, and have a chance to win cash and swag. Join us with your little ones for a day filled with fun and creativity!

Experience the return of Johnson Ave. Market (JAM), formerly known as Market on the Pennsy, for its fifth year. This popular pop-up market event and block party will happen on the third Saturday of every month from June to October, hosted by Market Vintage. Enjoy over 60 local and regional vendors specializing in handmade goods, vintage clothing, home decor, and art. Bring the whole family, including your furry friends, as this free event is open to all ages and dogs are welcome. With ample nearby parking, there’s plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the festivities. Indulge in delicious food and drinks from Smash’d Burgers and Beer. JAM is an Indianapolis staple, so don’t miss out on this fun-filled gathering.

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of the WonderRoad Music Festival at Garfield Park for its second year on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night will be headlined by Weezer, with an exciting lineup earlier in the day featuring Local Natives, COIN, X Ambassadors, lovelytheband, Beach Weather, and more. On Sunday night, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will close out the festival, following performances by Marcus King, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tegan and Sara, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Meg Myers, and a mix of local and national acts. WonderRoad offers three different stages, a diverse selection of local, regional, and international food, arts and crafts, activities for all ages, and a vibrant artisan vendor village.

Start your Sunday on a refreshing note with a 45-minute rooftop yoga session followed by a complimentary glass of cider at Ash & Elm Cider Co. Join forces with local yoga expert Yvonne Rodriguez from Invoke Yoga Studio for this invigorating experience. Your ticket includes an all-levels yoga class on the rooftop of the Assembly Building, followed by a free choice of cider, including delightful Cidermosas. As an added treat, our yoga class coincides with our monthly Cider of the Month Brunch starting at 10 a.m. Reserve a table for brunch by calling (317) 600-3164. Remember to bring your own mat, props, and water for a blissful yoga practice.

Indy Pride and Indiana Pride of Color reintroduce Indianapolis’ inaugural Juneteenth celebration, focusing on LGBTQ+ Black/African Americans and their allies. LeBall En Couleur, a tribute to the ballroom culture from the 1960s, serves as a platform for affirming and celebrating their queer and Black identities. The event starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, providing access to services such as HIV/STI testing, job opportunities, and shelter, through various engaging activities.

