Local

Adopt a new dog or cat during this week’s Empty the Shelters event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overcrowding at animal shelters has staff scrambling to find forever homes for cats and dogs.

Ten animal shelters in the Hoosier state, along with more than 275 shelters across the country, are offering reduced-price adoptions through Sunday as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event.

At Indy Humane, families can take home a dog or puppy for $25, while adopting a cat or kitten is $10, according to Colleen Walker, shelter spokesperson.

One of the dogs at IndyHumane who is desperate for a loving forever home is a 4-year-old pit bull named Emmie, who’s been at the shelter for three years.

“She came to us in August of 2019,” Walker said. “She did get adopted at one point and was returned, and now she’s been with us for probably a little over a year. She is definitely ready for her forever home.”

IndyHumane says Emmie “is a nice girl” who will do well in a quieter home and loves to cuddle. View Emmie’s profile at the IndyHumane website.

Shelters participating in the Empty the Shelters event include: