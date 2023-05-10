Adult dies after receiving dog bites; child hurt

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of an aggressive dog early Tuesday evening on May 9, 2023, along Forsythia Drive. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and a young boy was hurt Tuesday evening after receiving multiple dog bites, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of an aggressive dog early Tuesday evening along Forsythia Drive. That’s in a residential neighborhood northeast of North Franklin Road and East 16th Street.

Officers arrived to find the two injured people, said Sgt. Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for IMPD. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

The woman received multiple injuries believed to be from the dog bites. The young boy was taken to a medical facility with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was “put down,” police say.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said homicide detectives have responded.

No arrests were made. No additional details were immediately available by 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.