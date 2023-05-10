Adult dies after receiving dog bites; child hurt
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and a young boy was hurt Tuesday evening after receiving multiple dog bites, police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of an aggressive dog early Tuesday evening along Forsythia Drive. That’s in a residential neighborhood northeast of North Franklin Road and East 16th Street.
Officers arrived to find the two injured people, said Sgt. Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for IMPD. Their names and ages were not immediately available.
The woman received multiple injuries believed to be from the dog bites. The young boy was taken to a medical facility with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The dog was “put down,” police say.
IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said homicide detectives have responded.
No arrests were made. No additional details were immediately available by 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.