Amid omicron surge, Indianapolis food bank desperate for healthy volunteers

A trailer displayed the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana logo. (WISH Photo/Randall Newsome)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank says it is desperate for healthy volunteers as COVID-19 keeps many away from their shifts.

Gleaners says it needs 500 volunteers each week to serve Hoosiers in need.

The most urgent need is at the Indianapolis warehouse, building home delivery meal boxes.

Leaders says as omicron surges, calls for those food boxes have also increased.

Gleaners needs volunteers as soon as Friday.

To sign up, click here.