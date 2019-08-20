Andrew Luck to miss practice this week

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) warms up during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not be seeing the practice field this week.

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Reich said the pain in the quarterback’s ankle is still too great for him to play through at this point.

Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will NOT practice this week.

>>>

He said things holding Andrew back right now: pain threshold & a continuum of full-speed movements. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/fVbGpFZWwL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) August 20, 2019

Luck is continuing to rehab from a front ankle injury. The Colts have already announced Luck is unlikely to play at all during the preseason. Although, the Colts are still hopeful Luck will be under center for Week 1 as they open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts play the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in their third preseason game Saturday.