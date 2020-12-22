Anonymous ‘layaway angels’ pay off balances at Indianapolis Walmart store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of secret Santas have made the holidays a lot brighter for some Hoosiers, with a heartfelt gesture. For the recipients, it was totally unexpected!

“I think it’s a Christmas miracle!” Letoya Lee, one of the layaway payoff recipients, told News 8 Tuesday.

It started with a call and email from Walmart on Dec. 8. that Letoya Lee didn’t see it coming.

“Stating that my layaway was paid off and I could come pick up my items. I told her, I said, ‘Is this a scam? Is this the wrong account?'” Lee explained.

It was definitely the correct account. An anonymous woman paid off her entire $233 layaway bill that was full of Christmas gifts for her daughter.

“It was amazing! I could’t believe it! I was asking the Walmart associate, do you know who she is? Can I send her a thank you card? Can I get her information, just to say thank you? I know other families want to do the same,” Lee said.

There were actually two “layaway angels” Walmart tells News 8; they wanted to pay what they could to bless other customers.

“It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round. There were two layaway angels who wanted to pay what they could to bless other customers. They came in on separate days with the same mission in mind – to bless others. We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness, and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year,” Walmart told News 8 in a statement.

“We’re so blessed. There’s people out here that really are generous,” Lee said.

Lee has no idea who the anonymous woman is who helped her family, but she wants to tell her this: “That you really helped out so many needy families. During the pandemic, times are really hard. People don’t have jobs, people are on unemployment. People are working part-time jobs because schools are closed. So, you really helped out families that were in need. I just want to say thank you.”

Now, some Hoosier families will have a holiday that’s a little brighter and extra special, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Lee told News 8 that she plans on paying it forward by volunteering, to give back to her community.