Another 46 flights canceled at Indy airport Monday

Photo of the Indy airport. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cancelation of flights in and out of Indianapolis International Airport continued Monday with 46 cancelations as of 5:00 p.m., according to FlightAware.

Another 51 flights were listed as delayed.

A total of 58 flights were canceled at the airport on Saturday and Sunday.

FlightAware shows six Tuesday flights have been canceled as well.

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the Indianapolis airport’s website and its FlightAware page.

