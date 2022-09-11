Local

August 2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor.

“August was a little off. Sales were down just a bit about 17 % percent actually across the region, but August is traditionally a kind of slower month. It’s a little bit quieter because people are going back to normal doing things, putting kids in college, getting the kids ready for school, taking that last vacation,” Brown said.

“August is traditionally a fairly slow market, but we’re after Labor Day and things have already started to pick up,” Brown said.

Learn more about the real estate market in 2022 by watching the video above.