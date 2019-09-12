Autopsy, coroner reports sealed in deaths of Mooresville couple

Two people died in a house fire on State Road 42 in Mooresville, Indiana, on Sept. 9, 2019. (WISH Photo)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The autopsy results of an elderly husband and wife who died after a house fire on Monday have been sealed, according to the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said Donald Featherston, 84, and his wife, Mary, 79, died after their house caught fire in the first block of East High Street around 3:35 p.m. Monday.

Morgan County Prosecutor Steve Sonnega told News 8 Wednesday that a request was filed that the autopsy reports and coroner’s reports be sealed.

“This was done to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is just at the beginning stages,” said Sonnega in a statement to News 8. “It is premature to comment or speculate as to whether the investigation will lead to the filing of criminal charges.”

No other details surrounding the investigation have been released.