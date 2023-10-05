Search
Bacteria likely killed 2 dogs at Indianapolis Animal Care Services

A view inside the Indianapolis Animal Care Services. (WISH File Photo)
by: Jett Zweigel and Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services said on Thursday its shelter was not taking in new animals until Monday at the earliest after two dogs died from a bacteria infection.

Officials say the shelter on South Harding Street south of West Raymond Street is dealing with the bacteria Streptococcus zooepidemicus.

Animal Care Services says the bacteria likely killed two dogs. Purdue University’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory was testing samples to determine the bacteria in the dogs that died.

Staffers on Sunday began giving antibiotics to the animals remaining at the shelter on the near-southwest side of Indianapolis.

The shelter hoped to begin taking animals again on Monday.

