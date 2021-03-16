Ball State suspends in-person social events by student groups

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University on Tuesday suspended all in-person social events by student organizations after reports of large weekend activities without masks and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, a vice president said in a message to students.

Ro-Anne Royer Engle, the vice president of the division of student affairs, wrote in the message, “We are currently investigating reports of large social gatherings with no physical distancing or face masks. All reports received by the University are being investigated. Swift consequences will follow for students and student organizations found responsible for violations of our Student Code of Rights and Responsibilities.”

The suspension of social events included but was not limited to fraternity houses or “any location that can be reasonably associated with a student organization,” the message said.

Royer Engle encouraged people who attended the weekend events to get tested for the coronavirus. If tested an an off-campus site, students must report a positive result to the university so it can begin contact tracing, the message said.

