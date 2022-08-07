Local

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to host Wicket World of Croquet on Aug. 13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will soon play host to one “wicket” day of croquet.

The 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet returns to the Presidential Site’s south lawn on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Croquet lovers will compete for a chance to have their name engraved on the Virginia B. Wilkie trophy. Those who enjoy a more casual game can participate in a leisure tournament, while fans of the game can enjoy refreshments at the Porch Party.

The game of croquet has been around since the 1800s, according to Whitney Ball, special events and marketing manager for the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Ball says a good time will be had by all.

“Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said.

Market Square Popcorn will also be there.

Owners Jonathan Warren and Michael Barnett joined Ball on Daybreak to demonstrate one of their popcorn recipes.

Tickets are on sale now through eventbrite.