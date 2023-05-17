Big Brothers Big Sisters aims for ‘500 Bigs by the Indy 500’

Big Brother Ben and Little Brother Jesse outside the Pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Provided Photo/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Indiana is in the final push to recruit 500 mentors by the Indy 500. The “500 Bigs by the Indy 500” initiative is a partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Since the campaign started in March, at least 486 new Bigs have volunteered to help children in Indiana. However, the organization says around 1,000 young people could still use the help of a Big Brother or Big Sister.

People can also support the “500 Bigs by the Indy 500” campaign to help youth in need, by shopping for merchandise at IMS.

(Provided Photos/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana)

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, the organization serves more than 1,280 youth annually ages eight to 18 in Hamilton, Johnson, and Marion Counties. They partner with parents/caregivers, volunteers, schools, and donors in the community to “defend, ignite, and empower the potential of every child we serve.”

The organization says its mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. “Our vision is that all youth achieve their full potential.”

Learn how you can support the “500 Bigs by the Indy 500” campaign to help youth in need. Head to Shop.IMS.com and shop.INDYCAR.com to purchase the merchandise.

Visit BeBigForKids.org/500by500 to learn more about the “500 Bigs by the Indy 500” campaign.