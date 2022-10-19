Local

Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon.

The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total of $84.5 million was given to the Girl Scouts organizations in the United States.

The donation was the largest the Girl Scouts has received from an individual since its founding in 1912.

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana says it plans to use the funds to create new programs.