Bloomington staple Bear’s Place closing, cites ‘current business climate’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Longtime Bloomington bar and restaurant Bear’s Place is closing its doors for good.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday.

“The current business climate has just made things too difficult, and we feel the best course of action is to take a break and put out efforts toward the future of Bear’s Place,” the post said in part.

Bear’s Place opened in 1972 and has hosted several musicians including Indiana’s Al Cobine as well as comedians like Ellen DeGeneres.

The restaurant says it is entering the “creative process” of determining “how, where and when” to bring it back.