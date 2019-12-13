Board denies plan to turn over 3 former IPS schools to new charter operator

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a surprise vote, the Indiana Charter Schools Board decided Friday not to put three former Indianapolis Public Schools facilities under control of a charter school operator based in Nashville, Tenn.

As a result of the 3-4 votes against the new charter operator, the future of Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School, Emmerich Manual High School and Thomas Carr Howe Community School is left with the Indiana Board of Education to decide.

The proposals denied nonprofit ReThink Forward from taking over three former IPS facilities operated since 2012 by Charter Schools USA of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. That 2012 action occurred after the Indiana Board of Education ruled the facilities were poorly performing academically.

IPS said in a statement after the votes that it would look for partnerships with Christel House Academy South and other groups to operate the schools under its Innovation Network model. A goal of the model is to give each school greater flexibility to make decisions based on the specific needs of its students.

The statement also said IPS is confident that its employees will work to bring the schools back into the district.

"Today's vote provides a path for long-term growth for students on the city's south side and a positive, sustained impact for the communities surrounding Emma Donnan, Emmerich Manual, and Thomas Carr Howe. "IPS is committed to addressing the individual needs of each school, and the return of Emma Donnan, Emmerich Manual and Thomas Carr Howe to the district will allow continued expansion of sustainable choice options for all students. "Our next steps include moving forward with our partnerships with Christel House Academy South and other entities to operate the schools under our Innovation Network Model. We look forward to presenting the Indiana State Board of Education (INSBOE) with our plan to integrate students from all three schools into the IPS family. "As with the INSBOE, parents and students can feel confident that every teacher, principal and supporting school and district staff member will employ a highly-efficient, seamless transition back into the IPS family of schools."

