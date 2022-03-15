Local

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday.

Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8.

Police say officers were sent to the bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday in reference to a body being found. The body was later identified as Rayls.

An autopsy is completed by the Howard County Coroner’s Office found no evidence of trauma. Coroner Steven Seele says the cause of death is pending toxicology testing.

Anyone with information about the case should call detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369, the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.