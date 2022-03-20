Local

Brickworld Indianapolis wraps up Sunday at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Brickworld Indianapolis Lego Exposition returns for the 12th year at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The last day for the event is Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m.- 5p.m.

Lego enthusiasts can build and play with the blocks as well as check out 50 large displays, including “Goldcrest Castle,” the island of “Stud Sand Beach,” and the social media sensation, “Great Ball Contraption.”

There are also vendor booths for Lego lovers to check out even more customized creations.

General admission tickets are $14 at the door. Admission for military members and first responders is $9 and online pre-purchase tickets are $12.

Admission is free for kids age three and under.

Parking at the State Fairgrounds is $10.