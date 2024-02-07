‘Building a Beloved Community’ at Newfields celebrates local Black artists and their work

The Building a Beloved Community exhibit at Newfields features nine artists from the WE ARE Indy Arts Group and looks to uplift the voices of Black artists throughout the city. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis arts collective is part of the newest exhibit at Newfields.

The display, called “Building a Beloved Community,” features nine artists from the WE ARE Indy Arts Group and looks to uplift the voices of Black artists throughout the city.

The exhibit features a wide range of art, from mixed media pieces, pastels, photography and more.

WE ARE Indy Arts says its goal is to mentor, inspire and connect underrepresented artists with the resources they need to succeed.

Throughout the exhibit, the art pieces look to show off the evolution of art through history. Some of the paintings also include augmented reality elements, showcasing the future of art.

Tascha Horowitz, director of content at Newfields, says the group was a perfect fit with the idea of community.

“The mission of the collective … just fits really beautifully with those themes,” Horowitz said. “We reached out to them. We asked if they would create an exhibition around that.”

One artist, Joseph Holiday, is featured in the exhibit posthumously.

Holiday’s daughter Saundra Holiday/Mijiza, through her work with the group, was able to get her father’s work into Newfields — one of his dreams.

Guest curator Angelita Hampton says it’s stories like Joseph Holiday’s that represent what the exhibit is all about.

“This exhibit gave them an opportunity to showcase works of people who, who’ve not had a chance to be in a museum,” Hampton said. “[Holiday’s] piece is a prime example for people in the past and continuing into the future of Indianapolis and growing the art scene, giving local African American artists an opportunity to have their voice highlighted.”

Building a Beloved Community runs through March 3 and is free and open to the public.