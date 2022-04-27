Local

California man accused of grooming Indiana children for child porn

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (WISH) — A California man is in custody after being accused of grooming dozens of children across the country for child pornography.

Investigators say 11 of the victims are in Indiana.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the arrest of Demetrius Davis from December.

Deputies say they got a tip that an online account was uploading material involving child sex abuse.

Deputies served a warrant at Davis’ home and say they found evidence on his devices.

Investigators think Davis created a fake online persona as a child named “Lizzy” then used a number of accounts to make friends with the children and groom them, asking them to do sexual acts and send him videos.

Police say they’ve identified more than 80 victims in the country and a map provided by the sheriff’s office shows at least 11 in Indiana.

Deputies say most victims are between 6 and 13 years old.

Investigators think Davis communicated with more than 100 children between late 2020 and December 2021.

They ask parents to call police if they think their child has been in contact with an account named “Lizzy.”