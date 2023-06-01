Campaign aims to raise $17,500 for Indianapolis’ Fountain Fletcher District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is partnering with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to raise funds for community improvement in Indianapolis’ Fountain Fletcher District, according to a Thursday IHCDA press release.

The city’s Fountain Fletcher District includes the neighborhood of Fountain Square, Fletcher Place, and North Square.

The crowdfunding campaign, titled “Placemaking in the Plaza,” is aiming to raise $17,500 by July 1.

If the district and the Southeast Neighborhood Development, Inc., a nonprofit that is leading the campaign, raises the money, Crouch and IHCDA will match the dollar amount with a grant. The grant is part of the IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.

Funds from the campaign will be used to purchase tools, brightly covered portable café tables, chairs, sound equipment, a new playground set, area lighting, and a moving gallery wall.

“We’re thrilled to see the many enhancements planned for the Fountain Fletcher Plaza,” Crouch said. “This area continues to showcase an exciting vision for the future, and this project will bring immediate positive change for the community and a lasting impact for years to come.”

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the crowdfunding campaign had raised over $6,500, according to the campaign’s website.