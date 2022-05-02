Local

Car crash damages Le Peep restaurant downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular breakfast spot in downtown Indianapolis was damaged in a Monday morning car crash.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of New York and Illinois Streets and hit the building at 301 N. Illinois Street where Le Peep is located, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to News 8.

IMPD says one driver was taken to the hospital after the crash, but neither driver was seriously hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

News 8 has reached out to Le Peep to see if the restaurant will be open today.