Carmel High School will perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Carmel High School Marching Band of Carmel, Indiana attends the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel High School Marching Band will be representing Indiana in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band first appeared in the parade in 2011.

In a press release, the high school was admired for its musical program. “Carmel High School has one of the finest high school music programs in the country both on and off the marching field. The band is supported by the entire local music-loving community and is built on a foundation of musical excellence that knows few rivals,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The marching band director also expressed his gratitude in a statement. “The historic parade is a high point for our band members and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate, ”said Chris Kreke, Carmel High School Marching Band director.

According to the release, the marching band will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance. Macy’s has also made a $10,000 donation in support of their march toward the Big Apple.