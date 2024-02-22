Center Grove teacher resigns after claims of inappropriate relationship with student

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A Center Grove High School teacher resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, the district confirmed.

Center Grove Schools received notification from Child Protective Services about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher at the high school and a student.

The police were immediately made aware and the teacher, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building.

The district says the accused teacher resigned during the investigation.

Center Grove Police Department said it cannot comment on any ongoing investigations.