Central Indiana trick-or-treat times for 2020

(WISH) — Communities around central Indiana have provided times for trick-or-treating this year. All times are for Oct. 31 unless noted.

Anderson: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Arcadia: 6-8 p.m.

Atlanta: 5-8 p.m.

Avon: 6-7:30 p.m.

Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Bedford: 6-9 p.m.

Beech Grove: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomington: The city said it will not post official hours this year and referred people to the county’s health department for guidance.

Brown County: 5-7 p.m., drive-thru trick-or-treating.

Brownsburg: 6-9 p.m.

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Cicero: 6-8:30 p.m.

Clayton: 6-8 p.m.

Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Crawfordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.

Danville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Delphi: 6-8 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.

Elwood: 5-9 p.m.

Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Fortville: 5-8 p.m.

Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Frankfort: 6-8 p.m.

Greensburg: 3-7 p.m.

Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

Hagerstown: 6-8 p.m.

Hartford City: 5-8 p.m.

Hope: 6-8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m. City officials said they don’t recommend trick-or-treating because of the risks of COVID-19.

Johnson County (unincorporated): 6-8:30 p.m.

Kokomo: 4-8 p.m.

Lapel: 5-8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.

Madison: 6-8 p.m.

Marion: 5-8 p.m.

Markleville: 5-9 p.m.

McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.

Muncie: 5-8 p.m. Truck-or-treating at City Hall.

New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30-8 p.m.

North Vernon: 5-8 p.m.

Pendleton: 6-9 p.m.

Pittsboro:

Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Princes Lakes: 5-8 p.m.

Rushville: 5-8 p.m.

Seymour: 6-8 pm.

Shelbyville: 6-8 p.m.

Sheridan: 6-8 p.m.

Shirley: 5-9 p.m.

Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Thorntown: 5-8 p.m.

Tipton: Oct. 30 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Westfield: 5-8 p.m.

Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.

Winchester: 5-8 p.m.; businesses will line up for activities around the square

Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Zionsville: No official hours, referring people to the Boone County Health Department’s recommendations, which include prepackaged treats on a table in your yard, social distancing and mask-wearing.

