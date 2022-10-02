Local

Central Nine Career Center celebrates 50th anniversary

by: Alexis Mitchell
GREENWOOD (WISH) — Central Nine Career Celebrates fifty years of being in business.

Dr. Bill Kovach, executive director of the career center joined News 8 Sunday to share the offerings for high school and adult education which host 27 programs to help students become prepared for different careers in whatever they are looking for, according to Kovach.

An on campus celebration happened in celebration of the 50 years up and running.

Watch the full interview to learn more.

Register for programs here.

