CEO Sherry Seiwert steps down from Downtown Indy Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy, Inc. announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry Seiwert will resign at the end of the month.

Seiwart has been with the civic nonprofit since 1993.

Downtown Indy Inc.’s senior vice president, Bob Schultz, will become the Interim president during the transition.

“I feel like the time is right,” Seiwart said. ““Recently, I’ve been contemplating what is next for me and what is best for this organization. I couldn’t in good conscience leave this organization during a global health crisis and I felt that the continuity of leadership would be helpful through the pandemic and what became a recovery of our ultimate devastation of Downtown. Now, though, I feel we are recovering and it’s time for me to consider my next chapter more fully. It’s time for new leadership and I’m excited about what is to come for DII and Downtown’s post-pandemic prosperity and transformation.”

Downtown Indy Inc.’s Board Chairperson Bill Browne and Board Member Krista Skidmore are searching for the next CEO to lead the organization into the next decade.

Members of the nonprofit will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hilbert Circle Theatre to discuss trends impacting the downtown area.