Children’s Museum of Indianapolis remains closed Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be closed again Tuesday due to a pipe bursting Sunday, causing flooding in the building.

As the result of extremely cold temperatures, a pipe burst causing flooding in our Welcome Center and Box Office, according to a press release.

The museum is working to repair the damage and reroute entry within the goal to reopen on Wednesday.

Any visitors who purchased tickets for Monday or Tuesday can visit another day before Saturday. No action is necessary and tickets will automatically be valid through Dec. 31.

Anyone that is looking to purchase tickets, memberships, request a refund or exchange for a date in 2023 is asked to call their customer service team at 317-334-4000 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.