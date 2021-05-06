Local

Cinco de Mayo on Main kicks off May in Speedway in advance of Indianapolis 500

A crowd gathered on May 5, 2021, on the streets of Speedway, Indiana, for the Cinco de Mayo on Main event. (WISH Photo)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Speedway shut down Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and evening for a special event to kick off the month of May in advance of the Indianapolis 500.

Mission Foods presented Cinco de Mayo on Main. The event was spearheaded by Arrow McLaren SP, whose driver Pato O’Ward is the only full-time Latino IndyCar driver.

The event gave hundreds of families the chance to come out, see their neighbors, let their kids get an up-close and personal look at a race car, and take a picture.

Some live entertainment and restaurants spilled out their seating onto the sidewalks, too.