City-County Council creates Immigrant Defense Fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis has established an Immigrant Defense Fund.

On Monday evening, the City-County Council passed Proposal 134. The move appropriates $100,000 to the Office of Public Health and Safety in order to create the fund.

“I want to thank the Council for hearing and adopting Proposal 134, and I appreciate the support and partnership of the Hogsett administration in the creation of the Immigrant Defense Fund,” noted co-sponsor Councillor Crista Carlino, “Especially OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez who, in response to Councillors’ request, identified an additional $50k in her department’s budget to leverage more opportunity for our city’s immigrant population.”

The money will be used to “provide immediate legal information, screenings, consultation and representation to residents seeking asylum, pursuing citizenship or at the risk of deportation,” according to a statement from the Council.