City leaders break ground on south side housing project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city officials announced Wednesday that they have broken ground for 1202, a new south side housing project.

1202 is a multifamily project that will feature 105 residential apartment units and 2,958 sq. ft. of commercial space. The project is located within a 5-minute bike ride of the Wholesale District in downtown Indianapolis.

Amenities for 1202 include controlled access entry, a rooftop-terrace community courtyard, private garage parking, and a commercial-grade fitness center.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was attended by many city leaders, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, project developer Gary Hobbs, state and city officials, and local business leaders.