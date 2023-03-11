City leaders cut ribbon for grand opening of Parkside at Tarkington senior apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders Friday cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Parkside at Tarkington apartments.

The $15 million development has 60 affordable housing units. The mixed-use development also has 8,000 square feet of commercial space.

It took nine years to convert the former office building, and the first residents are already enjoying their new living space.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “the city has been a proud partner in this project that brings a total of 60 units of affordable housing to Indy’s older adults.”

The city invested $6 million in the project.