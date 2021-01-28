Cold and sunny day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and partly cloudy start to Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the lower 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. An area of high pressure will clear out clouds through the morning, giving us lots of sunshine Thursday afternoon! Highs will remain on the cold side with everyone in the lower 30s. Thursday night will be cold and clear with lows in the teens.

It will be a quiet and near seasonal day with highs in the mid-30s with sunshine.

It will be an interesting weekend with our next weather maker arriving. Saturday afternoon showers will arrive quickly transitioning to snow showers during the evening hours. There could be a heavier band of snow setting up somewhere in Indiana. Overnight it should transition to a wintry mix to showers through most of the day on Sunday. That will then transition to snow to round out the evening. Accumulating snow amounts still being tweaked! Highs this weekend will settle into the upper 30s to near 40°.

A few morning flurries are possible for Monday morning otherwise we should salvage the afternoon with highs in the middle 30s. Quiet through midweek with highs in the upper 30s. The next chance of a light wintry mix will be Thursday.