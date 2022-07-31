Local

Collegiate mascot conference happening this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second annual collegiate live mascot conference is happening Thursday Aug 4.

University of Indianapolis live mascot handler, Coran Sigman and Butler University’s live mascot handler, Evan Krauss joined News 8 Sunday to discuss this week’s upcoming conference.

“It’s an opportunity for the 58 registered live mascot schools to meet, to benchmark, and to really just talk through how we have the 58 best jobs in the country,” Krauss said.

Enjoy the full interview to learn more about the upcoming conference at Butler University.