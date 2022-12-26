Local

Colts fans gearing up for Monday Night Football matchup against Chargers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28: Indianapolis Colts fans are seen during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans of the Indianapolis Colts have only a few hours to wait until their team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV.

Being in the “fighting spirit” is one way to describe Colts fans who are ready to see the team’s matchup against the Chargers.

One of those fans is Rick Stevens, better known by his social media handle, “Colts Caveman.”

Stevens is known for dressing up in Colts gear at games, and at home, he has a room decked out in wall-to-wall Colts swag to show his support.

Stevens tells News 8 that despite a rough season, he’s committed for the long haul. He says that dedicated fans like himself are proud to cheer on the Colts and that Monday Night Football games are some of the best games all year.

“As a Colts fan, I love the primetime games. I love that we’re the only show in town. I love that we get highlighted and the spotlight is on the Colts and the Colts organization. I’m still a Colts fan. I still want them to win. I still want them to be that team,” Stevens said.

Stevens also says Monday Night Football is a chance for fans to support initiatives like the Irsay family’s “Kicking the Stigma” initiative, which helps bring support and awareness to mental health issues.

WISH-TV is proud to be your home for live and exclusive coverage of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Colts and the Chargers.

Join WISH-TV for pregame tailgating at Gate 10 Events and Parking on West McCarty Street, just south of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium can see News 8 anchors Phil Sanchez and Drew Blair at the South Gate entrance inside the horseshoe.

Fans who don’t have tickets to the big game can join WISH-TV for an All-Access event at Ale Emporium in Castleton (8617 Allisonville Rd.) and enjoy food, games, and beverages.

Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m. and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Stay tuned to WISH-TV after the action for postgame coverage with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!

Be part of the excitement and show your support

Fans attending Monday’s matchup are encouraged to wear blue and will receive a free blue Colts flag. The players will wear their all-blue “Color Rush” uniforms.

The popular “Colts Light Show,” presented by Coca-Cola, will return for pregame player introductions and a halftime performance featuring the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts Drumline.

Fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium can join the show by downloading the latest version of the Colts app and using it to sync their smartphone’s flashlight to the music.